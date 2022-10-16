Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to Star in ‘Sister Act 3’ [Photo + Video]

Whoopi Goldberg has high hopes for “Sister Act 3.”

In a recent appearance on the latest episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week, Whoopi revealed who she wants to star alongside her in the latest installment of Sister Act.

“I’m going to ask for Keke Palmer to come in,” she shared. ‘I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name?… Nicki Minaj! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

Keke previously responded to a Twitter user who named her as someone who’d be in their dream Sister Act 3 cast.

“God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life,” Keke wrote.” [Disney], this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay.”

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022

1992’s Sister Act did more than 231 million worldwide at the box office, with its sequel, 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit earning 125 million worldwide. Nearly 30 years later, the third film, which is reportedly set to be released via Disney, is already on the way.

“Yes, it is happening,” Whoopi told Charlamagne. “You know, it takes everything a very long time, but we should get the script by the end of this month.”