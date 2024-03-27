Whoopi Goldberg Gets Up from The View Table to Scold Studio Audience Member for Secretly Recording Show | lovebscott.com

So much for taking a little time to just sit and enjoy The View.

via: EW

The Whoopi Goldberg War Room sprung into military action in an exciting moment from Tuesday’s broadcast, as its commander-in-chief paused a live broadcast of The View to scold a studio audience member for secretly recording the ladies’ Hot Topics discussion from his seat.

As conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin and legal expert Sunny Hostin spoke about Donald Trump’s ongoing legal woes, the 68-year-old Oscar-winning actress interrupted the chat (as seen in the video above) to hone in on a member of the live audience who seemingly filmed the cohosts as they spoke.

“Hold on a second, hold on,” Goldberg said, getting up from her moderator seat at the table to approach the unseen audience member. “Sir, I have to stop you with the camera. Because I can see you. So, do me a favor, don’t pull it out again, I’d appreciate that. Thank you.”

As Goldberg took her seat back at the table, Joy Behar asked, “What was he doing?” to which Sara Haines replied, “Recording” as she took a sip from her mug.

Entertainment Weekly has learned that audience members are typically asked to put their phones away before the broadcast begins, and the audience member Goldberg called out was permitted to stay for the rest of the show, despite shooting a portion of the program.

EW has reached out to a representative for The View for more information.