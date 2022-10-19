Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Meghan Markle’s ‘Deal or No Deal’ Comments

Whoopi Goldberg took issue with Meghan Markle’s claims that she felt “objectified” on “Deal or No Deal,” stating that taking jobs that aren’t ideal is part of being new to the entertainment business.

via Page Six:

“When you’re a performer, you take the gig,” the talk show host, 66, explained on Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

“You take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”

Goldberg continued, “We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place.”

Markle — who worked as one of the models that held a briefcase on the now-defunct game show — said on the latest episode of her podcast, “Archetypes,” that she quit because she was “so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo,’” the Duchess of Sussex added.

Goldberg also argued in her segment Wednesday that she believes the objectification that Markle, 41, had been feeling may have been coming from within and how she “felt about how these women were being portrayed.”

“I feel bad because I don’t think that people were looking at these girls like this, I think people want the money,” the “Sister Act” star added.

Goldberg concluded, “My point is if you see it, and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”

Watch Whoopi speak on it below.

MEGHAN MARKLE FELT OBJECTIFIED ON 'DEAL OR NO DEAL': Markle looked back at the beginning of her career in show business and admits being conflicted about her time as one of the briefcase-opening assistants on the game show — #TheView panel weighs in. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/28ZhCR3DZN — The View (@TheView) October 19, 2022