Whoopi Goldberg Addresses The View Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' on Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg slammed an audience member of “The View” Wednesday after they heckled the always controversial host.

via: EW

An audience member on The View made sure the panel clearly saw (and heard) them on Wednesday morning’s live show.

As they took their seats on the long-running talk show’s iconic table at the beginning of the episode, a particularly enthusiastic audience member could be heard shouting at View moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

“We’re happy to see ya’ll. Cool, well, go on and have a seat,” Goldberg said, exclaiming that the crowd was a “very happy” one, before turning to a group of women sitting near the stage to address something one of them said.

“Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” the 67-year-old Oscar-winning actress asked.

The camera then cut to a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.”

Cohost Sunny Hostin reminded Goldberg that being an “old broad” is better than “the alternative.”

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us,” Goldberg replied. “We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?”

Throughout the rest of the episode, the View cameras continued to cut to a shot of the women, who sat in a row of chairs next to the stage.

The View airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.