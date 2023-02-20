White Sox Prospect Anderson Comas Comes Out as Gay [Photos]

Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Anderson Comas has publicly come out as gay in a post on Instagram.

via: WGN9

Just as he begins preparations for his 2023 season in the White Sox organization, Anderson Comas had something he wanted to tell fans.

The 23-year-old pitcher came out as gay in an Instagram post on Sunday as he continues spring training work with the club at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community,” said Comas in his Instagram statement that he shared both in English and in Spanish. “I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true.

“I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

The White Sox were quick to show support for Comas on social media, tweeting his Instagram statement and writing “We are all so proud of you, Anderson!”

We are all so proud of you, Anderson! ?????? pic.twitter.com/8ykBdwZelo — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 19, 2023

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year. And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development,” said White Sox assistant general manager of player development Chris Getz. “I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate.

“With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Signed as a free agent in July 2016, Comas was an outfielder in the team’s minor league system through 2021. Before last season, he switched to pitching, throwing in 11 games for the Arizona White Sox of the Arizona Complex League.

Sending Anderson some love for living his truth.