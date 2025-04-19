Wendy’s Speaks Out After Tweets Shading Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Flight [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 29 minutes ago

Fast food chain Wendy’s is addressing its shady social media posts about Katy Perry and her Blue Origin flight.

On Monday, Perry and an all-female flight crew — which also included Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez — who is Jeff Bezos’ fiancée — and more — launched into space in Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, and returned home, completing their mission.

Wendy’s was among the many who criticized the costly flight, with the restaurant chain sharing a series of posts throwing shade at Perry directly.

Replying to an X post that read, “Katy Perry has returned from space,” the official Wendy’s X account tweeted, “Can we send her back.”

Can we send her back — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

I kissed the ground and i liked it https://t.co/pjBpDIZ9k8 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

The account also poked fun at the now-viral photo of Perry kissing the ground upon landing back on Earth. “I kissed the ground and i liked it,” Wendy’s wrote in the follow-up post, referencing Perry’s hit song “I Kissed a Girl.”

In another jab, Wendy’s wrote. “When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant.”

While some people online appeared to interpret Wendy’s comments as a joke, there were many who believed the company took their remarks too far and was unnecessarily targeting Perry.

A source described Wendy’s posts to People as “disrespectful,” “irresponsible,” and “blatantly inappropriate,” saying that the chain used “its platform to publicly demean a woman.” The insider — which the outlet said is close to the situation — told People that Wendy’s should issue an apology.

Wendy’s subsequently addressed the criticism of its social media commentary in a statement to the outlet.

“We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent,” it said, with the fast food chain not apologizing to the singer outright.

The pop star has yet to comment on Wendy’s posts.

Meanwhile, shortly after Wendy’s comments went viral, singer Kesha seemingly chimed in, taking to X to share a photo of herself gleefully sipping from a Wendy’s cup.

While she offered no caption, it wasn’t long until those online speculated the post was a dig a Perry, who has been a constant Dr. Luke collaborator amid Kesha’s sexual assault claims and legal battle with the producer. Kesha and Dr. Luke settled their dispute in 2023.

