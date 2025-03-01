Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Producer Suzanne Bass Says She Wants to #FreeWendy

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Wendy Williams has another supporter in her fight for freedom from her guardianship.

Williams’ former talk show producer stepping in, saying the former host’s current state of mind absolutely doesn’t warrant the guardianship she’s under.

Suzanne Bass dished all on her IG Story, revealing she spoke to Wendy on the phone last week for the first time in years — and it was an emotional convo, with both of them in tears. But her point was crystal clear … Wendy sounded fantastic, possibly the best she has in years.

Advertisement

Suzanne said she was horrified to learn about everything Wendy had been through — and what she’s still enduring under the guardianship.

She reiterated to her followers she’s all about getting Wendy her freedom, explaining all Wendy truly needs is the love, support, and prayers from her fans.

via: TMZ

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning that last year Bass was making statements saying there were early signs pointing to what has now been publicly revealed to be primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTD).

“You can go back and see the show, and there’s really long periods of quietness where she’s not speaking,” Bass told People, two days after a press release was sent out, claiming to be from her care team, announcing Williams’ diagnosis, which impacts language, communication behavior and cognitive function. “And you’re thinking, ‘What’s happening?’ There were early signs [of something wrong] where you’re grasping for words, having a hard time collecting your thoughts and remembering things. Maybe that’s what was happening back then.”

Bass told People that there has been a glimmer of hope since Williams went off the air that she would make a comeback, but that “since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad.”

Bass said she has only spoken with Williams a few times since the talk show ended, and Williams would struggle to remember things during their calls.

Advertisement

“I do know it takes time to diagnose conditions like this,” she said. “To have this sort of diagnosis, there’s some finality to it.”

Williams’ diagnosis was made public two days ahead of the release of Where Is Wendy Williams?, a devastating Lifetime docuseries centered on the former talk show host and her declining health. The documentary, which counts Williams as an executive producer, began as a project to document her comeback but quickly evolved into a different piece.

Bass, along with the other producers of The Wendy Williams Show, declined to participate in the four-part docuseries.

via: THR

Advertisement