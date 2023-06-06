Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr., Claims His Mother Is 'Being Taken Advantage of' as Her Health Continues to Spiral

Kevin Hunter Jr accused Wendy Williams’ team of taking advantage of his mom and believes her battle with alcoholism “might be fatal.”

via: Radar Online

The 22-year-old — who she shares with ex Kevin Hunter — further claimed that his mother’s history with substance abuse and her other ongoing health problems have made it easier for some of those closest to her to “take advantage.”

“I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to,” he said in an interview with The Sun. “As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all,” he continued. “And whoever has been hired — they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

In regards to her use of alcohol, Kevin claimed her consumption “isn’t like a normal person” and that “it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal.”

Explaining that he has attended medical appointments with her, he noted her doctors allegedly told her that her other health issues cause a “compounding effect” that changes how her body processes alcohol.

“There are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren’t causing the issue,” Kevin added.

“They had her in a position where she was agreeing to a lot that she shouldn’t have. When I heard that, that turned me off.”

Kevin said that he believes a lot of people who insist that they want to “help” the ailing former talk show host are thinking, “okay, she’s alone now. Let’s try to see how we can make her act the way we want her to act, or if we can kind of control the rate at which she’s handling herself.'”