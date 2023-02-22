Wendy Williams Reveals Weight Loss Amid Health Woes: “I Weigh 138” [Video]

Wendy Williams has a little health update for her fans.

via: Vibe

Spotted on a night out in New York City by TMZ, the famed broadcaster shared details on her current weight. Entering the restaurant Fresco by Scotto for dinner, the 58-year-old revealed she is 138 lbs.

As the paparazzi calls for Williams’ attention, the talk show host faced the camera wearing a Louis Vuitton fur jacket, LV shorts, and Fendi monogrammed tights.

“I just went to the doctor, and got on the scale,” announced Williams. “I weigh 138! Pretty right?”

In October 2022, the television personality was able to return home after an extended stay in a wellness facility for “overall health issues.”

“Thank you to my fans for your love, support, and many prayers,” Williams expressed at the time in a statement. “I am back and better than ever.”

By December of the same year, Williams began promoting her podcast The Wendy Experience with new merchandise after the June 2022 cancelation of her namesake daytime talk show.

In 2018 the media talent revealed her diagnosis of Graves’ disease on The Wendy Williams Show, months after she fainted on live television.

“What the hell is going on with Wendy,” she exclaimed. “Okay, now you know I have thyroid disease. My thyroid, my hyperthyroid, is attached also to Graves’ disease. Graves’ Disease squeezes the muscled behind your eyeballs. I feel like there are birds swimming around my head. You know, like a cartoon.”

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Graves’ Disease is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland, causing it to make more thyroid hormones than the body needs. As a result, many body functions speed up.

Graves disease is more common in women, people older than 30, people with a family history of Graves’ disease or Hashimoto’s disease, people with other autoimmune conditions, and people who use nicotine.