Wendy Williams’ Guardian Grounds Dinner Plans With Niece After Kidnapping Accusation

Published 7 hours ago

Wendy Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is not letting her niece have her way again!

Wendy planned a night out with her niece, Alex Finnie and her new personal lawyer, famed attorney Joe Tacopina. They were going to have dinner at a New York City restaurant … that is, until Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, put the kibosh on Wendy leaving the 5th floor of the facility, which Wendy calls “a luxury prison.”

Interesting … since the lawyer for Morrissey recently sent TMZ a letter, insisting Wendy was not being kept from her family and she could see them whenever she wanted. Well, it seems clear that’s not the case.

It’s unclear why Wendy was denied the right to dine with Alex and Joe, but it may have something to do with Wendy’s strong desire to end the guardianship. Our sources say if the judge doesn’t end the guardianship soon, Wendy will demand a jury trial and Joe will be her trial lawyer. That would put Joe squarely in opposition to the guardian.

As you know, Joe is a formidable force in a courtroom, most recently scoring a stunning win in the A$AP Rocky trial.

We do know … Joe and Alex had dinner, and it’s likely they’re talking strategy over pasta.

via: TMZ

The saga surrounding Williams and her fight for independence unfolds, with a new twist involving her niece. We previously reported that a police complaint was filed against Finnie by the facility where Williams has been residing for the past eight months.

Reports alleged that Finnie accompanied her aunt for a psychological evaluation and later took her to an Italian restaurant for dinner.

However, during their outing, the facility alerted the New York Police Department, accusing Finnie of “evading staff” by taking Williams out of the building without permission.

When the former TV star and her niece returned from dinner, they exchanged words with photographers before re-entering the facility.

Finnie revealed that there had been a situation where the police were allegedly called by the Coterie, claiming that she had taken her aunt without proper authorization.

Williams expressed disbelief at the unfolding drama, pointing out the oddity of the Coterie’s concerns over their dinner outing, especially since her guardian had previously stated that she had no movement restrictions and could have family visits.