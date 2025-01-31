Home > NEWS

Wendy Williams Gets Court Approval to Visit Dad in Miami for His Birthday

BY: Walker

Published 16 seconds ago

Wendy Williams has been granted permission to travel to Miami to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the judge has authorized private security to accompany Wendy from NYC to Miami, where her dad will be celebrating with friends and family. Wendy will be there for 2 days and then fly back to NY … where she is confined in a studio apartment at an assisted living facility.

TMZ has interviewed Wendy for a new Tubi documentary — “Saving Wendy” — and in it, we raise serious questions about why she is still in a guardianship that gives her virtually no freedom. She calls her apartment a “luxury prison,” where she rarely gets to breathe fresh air, has no internet access, and virtually no visitors … no one can even call her.

We’ve also learned the judge is prohibiting Wendy from having any further contact with the media.

Our documentary, “Saving Wendy” drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 … streaming for free on Tubi.

via: TMZ

