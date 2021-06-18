Wendy Williams Claims Foxy Brown Had A Sexual Relationship WIth Jay-Z: ‘She Hit It Before Beyoncé’ [Video]

Wendy Williams didn’t hold back when it came to commenting on Foxy Brown’s upcoming memoir — with the show host claiming there are some serious skeletons in the singer’s closet.

via: Hot97

Foxy Brown announced via her Instagram that she was gearing up to release a memoir, written by Kim Osorio.

Of course, Wendy Williams chimed in on the news on the latest episode of her talk show. She says, “Foxy Brown has a memoir coming out in December. You might not care… [The book] is calling up on the most controversial moments of her history and life and hip-hop and so on and so forth. Kim [Osorio], please don’t be weak with this writing. Please–if you’re gonna tell it, tell it good. Foxy is very open about her life… but I remember when Foxy and Jay-Z had ‘I’ll Be’–Foxy was the star of that.”

Wendy continued,“[Jay-Z and Foxy Brown were] allegedly a romantical thing. Alright, I’ll say alleged–but we know, we know. Yeah, she hit it before Beyoncé! Allegedly. Mhm.”

After spewing about the artists’ alleged relationship, Williams mocked Brown for her hearing loss, saying she hopes the “Get Me Home” crooner figures out how to make an audio version of her memoir.

“This is not necessarily a book that I would read, but this is a book that I would hear on tape. The thing is that Foxy can’t do her book on tape [due to her hearing issues],” she said. “But get somebody to put this book on tape!”