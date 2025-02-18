Wendy Williams Celebrates Dad’s Birthday in Miami

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Wendy Williams was able to celebrate her dad’s birthday with him, after all.

Williams is glowing in a new pic with her son Kevin and dad Thomas, celebrating his big birthday — and it’s no surprise, since that’s what scored her a judge’s blessing to hit up Miami.

Kevin kicked off his grandpa’s birthday vibes by sharing the first IG pic of his mom’s reunion with her dad for his big 9-4 Monday — and Wendy was clearly soaking in every second of her freedom during her break from the assisted living facility.

? Wendy Williams got to spend time with her father for this 94th birthday. ? Last month, during an interview with The Breakfast Club, she expressed uncertainty about whether she’d be able to see him. (??: #TSRStaffLG ) pic.twitter.com/SKYFxhHk4L — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 18, 2025

Wendy Williams was recently spotted this past Saturday in Miami, enjoying dinner with her son Kevin and the rest of her family. pic.twitter.com/WtRVpSKHuh — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 17, 2025

Wendy was serving up major glam with her new glossy blonde ‘do, holding her dad’s birthday card with the caption, “Happy I could make this happen for you Papa.. I said by any means and I kept my word.”

WW kept her promise, alright! After getting the judge’s green light to visit her dad, she also reconnected with her son Kevin, even though she’s said before that she thinks he took advantage of her financially.

She’s also shared her guardianship was triggered when Wells Fargo flagged some serious unauthorized withdrawals — which she believes Kevin and others were behind.

Kevin maintains he did nothing wrong.

