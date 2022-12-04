The Weeknd Teases New Music From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Soundtrack

The Weeknd is lending his voice to the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ soundtrack.

via Complex:

The Weeknd took to social media Sunday morning and posted a video with an audio snippet alongside Avatar’s signature logo. The caption shares the date “12.16.22,” which is the release date for the James Cameron-directed film.

The official Twitter account for the new Avatar movie subsequently confirmed the collaboration, sharing a video in which the account hits the follow button for the Weeknd. “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd,” the captioned read.

Avatar producer Jon Landau followed suit, posting a photo of himself and the Weeknd alongside a caption that read: “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

Avatar: The Way of Water will star original cast members Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine, and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Joining the cast are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Vin Diesel, and Oona Chaplin, among others.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

Will The Weeknd have another hit on his hands? We’ll see.

