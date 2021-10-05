Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner's Newborn Baby Boy: 'Honored to Be in His Life'

Wayne Brady is a new “Duncle” to his ex-wife and her boyfriend’s newborn

via People:

Last month, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed a baby boy via adoption, whom he would be co-parenting along with the couple.

“He’s gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff,” Brady, who is also the baby’s godfather, shared in an Instagram video.

“Hey y’all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they’re right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady,” the TV host captioned the video. “All children will know is love if that’s what you show them. I’m honored to be in his life as his ‘Duncle’ and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.”

Brady and Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile.

Taketa announced the exciting news of the new addition on her Instagram, writing that she and Fordham “expanded our blended family” and welcomed “birth mom, Ana” and son “Sundance-Isamu.”

“Ana, thank you for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He’s going to spoil Sunny like crazy!” she added.

Earlier this month, Brady shared a sweet series of photos with his godson both dressed in Versace.

“#twins Duncle Wayne and Sunny. Versace Boys 2021 aka The Diaper Dudes!” he captioned his recent Instagram post.

We’re not mad at Wayne’s decision to help support a child — but the term “duncle” MUST go.