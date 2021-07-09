Watch: Terrifying Video Shows ‘Magic Carpet’ Ride Seemingly Out of Control at Michigan Festival [Video]

In what was almost a scene straight out of the Final Destination franchise a carnival-style ride filled with people spun out of control at a Michigan carnival.

via NYDN:

Videos shared on social media showed the base of the “Magic Carpet” ride at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival tilting backward as the pendulum continued to lift riders into the air.

Several festival attendees who were watching the chaotic ride rushed to the base of the structure and held it down to prevent it from toppling over, the shocking videos show. Their quick-thinking move proved effective as the structure remained steady until the pendulum slowly stopped spinning and finally came to a stop.

“Props to those rallying people to hold it down & those brave enough to follow through,” a Twitter user wrote in a reply to one of the videos.

“Amazing HEROES stepping up, literally,” said another.

None of the riders reported being injured during the incident.

The festival’s executive director, Kat Paye, told the Daily News in a statement that the ride has been removed from the site and was en route to its manufacturer to be inspected.

“Inspections of the rides happen daily and written reports are filled out and completed on each ride every morning prior to operation,” she said, adding that she was in close contact with the operator of the ride, Arnold Amusements, Inc.

“I am grateful for the quick response of staff and community members and very thankful that there were no injuries,” Paye said.

A representative for Arnold Amusements said it was still unclear what caused the malfunction.

“It was a scary situation and we’re very fortunate… all of the patrons as well as the operator and the other customers that were around the ride are all safe,” Joey Even, the company’s office manager, told The News.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the sixth day of the weeklong festival, which runs through Saturday.

Watch a few of the terrifying clips below.