Watch: Orangutan Attacks a Man Through Cage at a Zoo [Video]

A video circulating social media shows a zoo visitor getting attacked by an aggressive orangutan at a zoo.

It’s unclear whether he suffered any injuries.

via Complex:

The 30-second clip begins with the orangutan grabbing the man by his T-shirt and pulling him closer to the enclosure. From there a tug-of-war ensues as the man and his companion try unsuccessfully to free him from the orangutan’s grip. The video ends with the ape holding the man by the leg as he tries to get out of the animal’s strong clutch.

Numerous Twitter uses are sharing their thoughts about the video, with some poking fun at how helpless the man looks, and others pointing out that orangutans aren’t known to hurt humans.

“All things considered, he would have probably have been okay,” one person pointed out. “Orangutans are one of the more docile apes out there. Not one recorded death of a human from an orangutan. This orangutan was clearly agitated, but he didn’t seem to want to do any serious harm from what I could see, but then again I’m no expert.”

Another user wondered why the man didn’t take off his shirt in the beginning of the video, which could’ve prevented the ape from grabbing hold of his arms and legs. “He clearly loves his shirt more than his life,” one person joked.

Watch the video below. What would you have done?

I have never laughed this hard on a Tuesday morning ? pic.twitter.com/PM4KOJcYUU — The Suit Guy™ (@ekowmclean) June 7, 2022