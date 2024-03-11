Watch: Ashanti’s Mother Corrects Host Congratulating Singer on Rumored Pregnancy: ‘Don’t Get it Twisted’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, had no issues reprimanding a host who congratulated Ashanti’s rumored pregnancy.

via Complex:

“Congratulations, Ashanti’s having a baby. So congratulations, grandma,” the host said.

Douglas—who’s also Ashanti’s manager—responded, “There’s been no announcement. It hasn’t come out yet until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly.”

“Oh, I thought it was public. My bad, sorry,” the host replied, to which Douglas said, “No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted, but it hasn’t been officially announced.”

Rumors of Ashanti being with child first cropped up early last December. She and Nelly reportedly first hinted at a pregnancy at the St. Louis rapper’s Black and White Ball. When Ashanti placed her hands on her midriff onstage, Nelly rubbed her belly before she playfully smacked his hands away.

The couple dated on and off from the early 2000s to 2013, before rekindling their romance last year. They haven’t yet addressed the pregnancy rumors.

Watch the moment below.

