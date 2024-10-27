Walking It Back: Amber Rose Admits She Was ‘Trolling’ Beyoncé By Alleging She Stole Her Kamala Harris Endorsement Speech

BY: Walker Published 24 mins ago

Amber Rose has admitted that she was only joking when she called out Beyoncé on social media for her speech at a recent Kamala Harris rally.

The model and TV personality was out in full costume for a Hollywood Halloween party when photogs caught up with her … and, they had to ask about her claims that the Queen Bey copied her speech for a recent Kamala Harris rally.

ICYMI … Beyoncé spoke at Harris’ rally in Houston Friday night alongside her Destiny’s Child compatriot Kelly Rowland — where she said she wasn’t speaking as a celebrity or a politician, but instead as a mother.

The popular celebrity-focused Instagram account The Shade Room posted a clip from the speech … and in the comments, Amber wrote, “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech.”

Of course, the internet went nuts over the comment … which Amber now says was a total troll job, no malicious intent behind it whatsoever.

Amber says she trolls her friends all the time … and, she’s met Bey a few times — so, this was just one pal giving a little guff to another.

AR says it’s funny ’cause even trolling isn’t safe anymore … ’cause even little jokes can blow up wide.

Worth noting … Amber’s already endorsed Donald Trump for prez, and with Bey backing Harris, it’s easy to see why some people thought she was throwing real shade.

Rose also gives her thoughts on a ton of celebs backing Harris … and, despite what some may think, she doesn’t believe the Harris campaign is paying them for their support.

