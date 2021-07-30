Wack 100 Tells 6ix9ine "I Don't Think You're Scared To Die" On Akademiks's Podcast [Photo + Video]

The forthcoming, three-hour sit-down involving Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine has already caused a firestorm of reactions.

Now pieces of that podcast are available and Wack 100 details how he really sees the rainbow-haired rapper.

“When I look in your eyes, let me tell you what I see,” said Wack. “I see a motherfucker—you have totally dismissed, you done already played it out how you gone go. I don’t think you scared to die. He’s not scared to die. He has already embraced that. He done played it out how it was gone happen if it happen. He not scared of that shit.”

In response, 6ix9ine said “That’s my point… I only attack the people that’s coming for me.”

Wack 100 interviews #6ix9ine in a 3 hr. long podcast w/ DJ Akademiks. You watching it?? pic.twitter.com/ijXwWKQw0x — 44vato?? (@44vatoX) July 29, 2021

Wack 100 carries a reputation for being one of the most real individuals you can find around Hip-Hop. Prior to the interview, Wack stated that it was time to hold Tekashi accountable.

“YO @akademiks I have some real questions for @6ix9ine,” he wrote. “I need dude to look me in my eyes when I ask these questions. He has yet to be held accountable. Let me be the judge and the culture will be the jury.”

The ask from Wack followed back and forth between 6ix9ine and Blueface. Most recently, Tekashi sounded off on the “Thotianna” rapper. “The only time people talk about Blueface is when he’s not doing music, so I don’t know what the fuck you talking about,” he said. “Like who the fuck is Blueface? Right now, I swear to my mom, I got $20,000 in my pocket I walk around with. He’s gonna pay $25,000 to fight. I walk around with the money he’s getting paid for. What the fuck you talkin’ bout?”

Recently, Mysonne criticized Wack 100 for doing the interview. “‘Wack’ 100 is the BIG BAD Blood that just Did a 3 hr Interview with The RaT That told on the Bloods.. You can’t make this shit up.”

Wack clapped back stating, “The difference between me & you is simple,” I do wtf I wanna do.”

You can listen to the full 3 hour podcast, when it drops August 3rd on Spotify.