Vivica A. Fox Responds to Cuban Link After Vivica Called 50 Cent The Love Of Her Life, ‘Don’t Get Nervous’ [Photo + Video]

Vivica A. Fox is firing back at 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link after she left a snarky comment regarding the actress’ recent VladTV interview.

via: Hot 97

Vivica A. Fox caused quite a stir on social media.

During an interview with VladTV, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, is the “love of her life.” She said,

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart.”

She said the relationship ended because they went public “way too fast.” Take a look:

When Cuban Link, Fif’s current girlfriend, caught wind of Vivica’s statement, she commented under The Shade Room’s post and wrote a heart face emoji and a violin. Check it out:

Vivica responded and checked Cuban on social media. Vivica replied in her Instagram story and said,

“Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post [three] times on @ShadeRoom [thinking emoji]. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy [for] him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good! [wink emoji][tongue out money emoji][queen emoji].”

As of yet, Cuban or 50 didn’t respond.

Vivica ain’t what Cuban Link wants, she might want to chill.