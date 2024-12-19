Vivica A. Fox Addresses BeBe Winans Relationship Amid Dating Rumors

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Not so fast.

Vivica A. Fox is setting the record straight. The 60-year-old actress has broken her silence after rumors swirled on the Internet about her alleged romantic relationship with R&B singer BeBe Winans.

The “Independence Day” star denied she was dating BeBe in a statement issued to The Shade Room on Wednesday, December 18. Putting the rumors to rest once and for all, she expressed her shock at the news and revealed that they have been working together on a film.

“WOWZERS!! Really??” Vivica said, before explaining the nature of their relationship, “We worked together on a film and have always been really good friends from the Whitney Houston days! THAT IS IT!”

Vivica spoke up on her relationship with BeBe after a photo of her and BeBe surfaced earlier this month. In the picture, the two looked comfortable around each other as they posed together in matching black outfits.

It’s unclear where the image was taken, but they showed their closeness with their gestures in the snap. Vivica put one of her hands on his shoulder as they flashed their smiles to the camera. Someone who posted the photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned in, “Welp she done seen all the ish y’all were saying about her. Bebe Winans & Vivica Fox reportedly dating.”

A Facebook user posted the same photo, with a claim that Vivica and BeBe have been hanging out together lately. “Bebe Winans and Vivica Fox have been hanging out lately….,” the said user wrote.

“I mean I wouldn’t hate it,” someone reacted to the dating speculation on Threads. Another supportive fans commented, “They should be.”

Others, however, were not convinced that Vivica and BeBe were an item. “He is a 62 year old single man,” someone claimed. Another weighed in, “Okay..whoever started THAT ‘rumor’ clearly didn’t have anything better to do cause..eww!!”

via: AceShowbiz

