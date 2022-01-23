Virgil Abloh’s Sha’Carri Richardson Documentary Premieres at Virtual Sundance Film Festival [Video]

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson rocketed to the top of the sports world last summer, missed the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, and generally left us invested in her journey and fascinated by her story.

via: Revolt

The film, which is titled Sub Eleven Seconds, is directed by the filmmaker Bafic and is executive produced by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh — who died in November from heart cancer.

According to Sundance, Sub Eleven Seconds is “a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games … A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial “10,000 hours” along Sha’Carri’s path to master her craft, as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world’s stage.”

The 21-year-old Dallas native tweeted the trailer for the film earlier this week. “Time is my blessing and my curse,” Richardson says in the trailer. “On the track, I’ve been blessed to run fast. Off the track, time has cheated me. You don’t know when something or someone will be taken from you.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Richardson’s Olympic dreams were snatched away from her after she was suspended for one month from the U.S. Olympic team for testing positive for marijuana use.

The 21-year-old sprinter zoomed past the competition in the women’s 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. However, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency later announced that she would be barred from competing in that event at the Olympics.

Fans were stunned in August 2021 when “THAT girl” finished in last place in the 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson finished ninth with a time of 11.14 seconds — several strides behind the Jamaican trio, who dominated the competition.

Sub Eleven Seconds is streaming online now on the Sundance Film Festival’s website. It will run through Jan. 30.

Check out the trailer below: