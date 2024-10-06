The Viral Drake-Inspired ‘BBL Booty’ Halloween Costume Images Were Removed From Fashion Nova’s Website

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

After going viral, the Drake-inspired ‘BBL Booty’ Halloween costume images were quietly removed from Fashion Nova’s website.

The Nova Men BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory – Nude, now slashed to $19.99 from its original $39.99, was made for anyone wanting to rock the exaggerated Brazilian butt lift look, real or not. When it first dropped, the model was a hilarious caricature of Drake in his For All The Dogs era, specifically his look for his “8 am in Charlotte” music video, complete with barrettes and a “Papi” sweatshirt. Beyond the butt pads, the rest of the costume is sold separately.

Although the Drake doppelgänger has since been removed, the internet never forgets. Screenshots of the now-vanished lookalike circulated on social media, leading internet users to have a field day in the comments.

“This is diabolical,” one user commented.

“Fashion Nova sneak diss incoming on the next song,” one person wrote on X.

“Better buy 1 asap before he sends them lawyers letters,” another joked.

The costume is still available, but with just one review, giving it a lonely one-star rating.

via: The Independent

Fashion Nova hasn’t released a formal statement stating why they took down the photos.