Vigil Held for ‘Goonlord’ Who Died by Suicide After Exposing Himself at Bikini Cafe Drive-Thru

Published 2 hours ago

After Arizona man Nautica Malone went viral for a video where he drove up to Bikini Beans Coffee drive-thru and later took his own life, a group of individuals took it upon themselves to host a vigil in honor of their “goonlord.”

As seen in the viral videos, the coffee shop’s manager, who recorded the incident , approached him near his car when it was found out he was not wearing pants. After exiting the place, he traveled to Goodyear in Arizona where he took his life by pulling a trigger on himself.

NEW: 27-year-old father and husband took his own life a day after a woman exposed him online for not wearing pants at an Arizona bikini barista drive-thru Nautica Malone was seen without pants in a viral video just one day before his death The man was asked to leave the… pic.twitter.com/paob3aa8W7 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 14, 2025

However, a tribute ceremony was held at the shop’s drive-thru weeks after his death. X account FearBuck shared a video of the ceremony where a handful of people gathered with placards displaying Malone’s photos. Toward the end of the video, a person said:

“When I say, ‘say his name,’ you say ‘Nautica.’ Say his name!”

People really gathered in the bikini coffee drive-thru where the gooning incident happened to hold a moment of silence for him pic.twitter.com/NpaeNQSAVq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 27, 2025

Went to the #gooneral today to pay my respects. Lasted a whole 20 minutes before the police shut it down. pic.twitter.com/Vm692VB6jg — Moo (@AsyncMoo) January 27, 2025

The crowd then yelled, ‘Nautica,’ and the sloganeering continued thrice. As the comments in the post explained, the funeral service was called ‘The Gooneral.’ Attendees were asked to bring flowers and candles to the venue. The service honoring Malone was held on January 26, 2025, at 6 pm.

TMZ reports, Malone called and told his brother he loved him before taking his own life.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Nautica’s brother told cops Malone called him and told him he loved him and to “pull up.” He says they only spoke on the phone for a minute and Nautica did not sound like his normal self.

Nautica’s brother says he’d also gotten a missed call from him earlier in the day … and after growing concerned about their conversation, he got Nautica’s location from his wife and arrived at the scene to find his brother dead in his car from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Nautica’s brother told them he was in the same car from the viral video showing Malone driving up to the drive-thru line at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, AZ with no pants on and his penis exposed.

Police say Nautica’s wife, Victoria Elisan, told them Nautica had been acting differently recently and had stopped being his usual fun, joking self. She also told cops she found a suicide note in his phone.

Cops say the suicide note said, “I apologize. I love you queen. I made a mistake and I don’t think I’ll be able to face you and the babies. I don’t know why I drove though like that. My mental has been f***ed up. I am not a monster. I apologize and I love you forever if I am in critical condition please pull the plug.”

The note continued … “To all my family and friends I love you and I’m so sorry. I love my kids and family. Please forgive me.”