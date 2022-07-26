‘The View’ Eyes Alyssa Farah Griffin as New Co-Host, Wanted to Avoid Having ‘Another Meghan McCain’ at the Table

Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly all set to fill Meghan McCain’s vacant seat at ‘The View.’

via Page Six:

“They did not want another Meghan McCain,” multiple sources told Page Six.

On Tuesday, all fingers pointed to Griffin as the new co-host to join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro at the table.

A spokesperson was coy about the decision, telling us, “We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time,” but insiders told Page Six Griffin is a favorite among the other hosts and ABC brass.

“Alyssa has a lot of fans at ABC and [ABC News president] Kim Godwin likes her,” one source said.

Griffin was one of several rotating co-hosts who filled in this season after McCain’s untoward exit from the show last summer.

As Page Six reported at length, McCain had a reputation for inspiring tension and conflict both on air and behind the scenes, which divided viewers and wasn’t good for morale on set.

“She adds a nice dynamic to the table and good conversation,” they said about Griffin.

Still, it’s been a tough year finding the right conservative fit for the show in a post-Donald Trump era, they claim. Comedian Wanda Sykes reportedly pulled out of an appearance after her publicist learned that Griffin, a former Trump press aide, would be a part of the panel.

“[The show has] have a good chunk of conservative viewers, so they need that balance – especially because they tend to slant in the other direction,” the first source admitted.

They added that producers hope Griffin will become a fan favorite like past right-wing host Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Christian conservative Candace Cameron Bure.

“People loved them – viewers, audience members and the hosts. They hope to recreate that,” the source said.

And, “they want young! A young, palatable conservative.”

Is there even such a thing as a palatable conservative these days?