Videos Continue to Surface Showing Sesame Place Employees Mistreating Black Children [Video]

After a viral video showing two children being ignored by a character at Sesame Place went viral, more videos surfacing sparking discrimination allegations against the Pennsylvania theme park.

via: Revolt

One person in particular (an Instagram user with the profile handle @champagne_tio_), recently shared a video of his child’s experience. In his post, an employee dressed as Telly Monster appeared to walk over to his daughter, only to give his or her attention to another kid nearby. Said user further explained in an attached message:

“My 5yr old daughter experienced the same type of treatment at the same park! After being ignored by several characters I finally did the noble dad thing and got ones attention and pointed at my daughter, the character walked towards my daughter who was expecting a high five, just for him to turn and blow her off once he seen an Asian kid with his hand out and gave him the high five instead… then brushes my daughters hand off… I dismissed this behavior until I seen @__jodiii__ video of a similar situation with her daughters!!”

Yesterday (July 18), Sesame Place took to social media with their second official response to the controversy. In addition to another apology, the entity has pledged to double down on improving customer service and training amongst its staff:

“We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience to our guests. … We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks.”

You can take a look a some of the more recent videos — including the aforementioned clip — below.