Say What Now? Video Shows Shocking Moment Stripper Allegedly Stabbed Club DJ In the Back In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack

The incident occurred at the Casa Diablo Vegan Strip Club in Portland, where the club’s owner described the now-arrested dancer as appearing “possessed by a demon.”

A Portland DJ working at a local strip club was stabbed by a dancer while in the DJ booth … in what coworkers are calling an “unprovoked attack.”

The incident went down earlier this month at the Casa Diablo Vegan Strip Club, where victim Duncan Allen has worked for over a decade, according to FOX 12.

Video captured by surveillance cameras shows the suspect — later identified as stripper Peyton Lathan — walking toward the booth, before setting a suitcase down on the ground. She then stands against the wall, before appearing to pull something out of her sleeve and stabbing Allen twice in the back.

“I was on my computer getting some songs ready and next thing I know, I felt like a 500-pound man punch me in the back, basically as hard as humanly possible, so I turned around expecting there to be a huge dude about to fight me and it was her [a dancer] and she was standing there holding the knife,” Allen told FOX. “I still didn’t know I was stabbed at that point. Then I took a breath in and realized my left lung had collapsed.”

Per the outlet, paramedics told Allen he was “just minutes away from drowning in his own blood.”

In the video, Lathan runs off, while Allen holds onto his back, asking for help.

“Half the girls were obviously shook and started freaking out — but the other half of the girls were instrumental to my survival,” Allen told KGW8. “I was fading in and out of, like, consciousness because of my blood loss and oxygen loss. So, everything around me was getting blurry, everything was getting white.”

Officers reportedly observed two stab wounds on Allen’s back, as well as one under his left armpit.

Lathan, 29, was found hiding in the bushes on the side of the road by police who were escorting Allen’s ambulance to the hospital. She was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Per court docs, Lathan allegedly told police Allen “is a drug dealer” and suggested she would be “pleading insanity.” The DJ denies her allegations, while the club’s owner, Johnny Diablo Ž?kl? believed she “definitely had a mental health crisis.”

“She was always a little off, but she never exhibited signs of violent tendencies,” he added. “I think she had intended to kill someone, and it just happened to be Allen. And when I think about it, when she was in the dressing room for about 10 minutes, she seemed like she was possessed by a demon.”

A GoFundMe page set up on Allen’s behalf by a coworker called the incident an “unprovoked attack,” revealing on Monday that he has since been released from the hospital and is recovering back at home.

“Sex workers are equal to every other person out there in this world,” he also told KGW8. “And they have every right to be loved and be treated like human beings — if it wasn’t for them I would have died. So I want to say thank you to them.”

