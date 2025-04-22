Say What Now? Delta Plane Engine Catches Fire at Orlando Airport, Passengers Evacuate on Slides

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

A Delta passenger jet caught fire on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on Monday and passengers had to evacuate via the emergency slides, the Federal Aviation Authority said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Flight 1213 was pushing back from the gate for departure around 11:15 a.m. when an engine caught fire.

Passengers were evacuated using slides. The plane, an Airbus A330, was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta said 282 passengers were on board the full-capacity flight, as well as 10 flight attendants and two pilots.

The crew followed procedures to evacuate passengers after flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s engines were visible. Delta said there were no initial reports of injuries.

Videos from a passenger aboard the flight showed a blackened plane wing while the plane was on the tarmac. Other photos on social media showed passengers disembarking from the slide.

“We’re calling the fire trucks right now, we see that,” a controller at the airport’s tower said, according to audio recorded on Broadcastify.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear. Delta said maintenance teams will examine the aircraft, and the FAA is investigating.

Delta said another aircraft would be brought in to get passengers to their final destinations.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible,” the airline said.

via: NBC News

