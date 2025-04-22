Say What Now? 80-Year-Old Man Shot Girl, 11, to Death, Planned to ‘Kill Everybody’ Inside Over Target Practice [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 hours ago

The man reportedly grabbed an assault rifle and entered his neighbor’s home, intending to eliminate everyone there, after expressing frustration about their “target practice” in the yard, later admitting he had also murdered his wife at their residence.

An 80-year-old man is facing multiple charges after the shocking shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in her Sumter, South Carolina home, only for responding officers to discover that she wasn’t the first victim.

Reuben Arthur Leonard made his first court appearance in front of a magistrate at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on Friday. He is facing two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, among other charges, according to local CBS affiliate WLTX.

The defendant did not speak during the brief hearing, but was told that due to the severity of the charges against him, the judge could not set bond at that time, stating that it could come at a hearing in general sessions court later.

This was just two days after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at approximately 10:32 p.m. on April 16 in response to reports of a shooting, according to a press release shared by the sheriff’s office.

Once on the scene, they found 11-year-old Ashly McFarland suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found Leonard, who was “being restrained by family members,” per the release.

While Emergency Medical Services attempted to save her life, the girl died at the scene. According to a fundraiser set up for the family, the victim’s father was also shot “stopping [the] attacker from shooting others.” The official statement does not mention him or his status.

According to witnesses who spoke with police, per WLTX, Leonard arrived at his neighbor’s house at around 10:20 p.m. He had been there on multiple prior occasions with a recurring complaint about them conducting “target practice” in their yard.

He had even contacted local police about the practice, but was told that their activities were legal. No other neighbors had called to complain about the practice, notes Law & Crime, and police stated that the family was “nowhere near” Leonard’s property.

On Monday, April 14, two days before the shooting, Leonard had been charged with breach of peace, according to CW affiliate WIS, for visiting the family’s house to again complain about the target shooting.

He would return two days later, police believe, with deadly intent. According to their investigation, after his arrival on Wednesday night, Leonard allegedly broke in “home invasion style” and began shooting. He had arrived with an assault rifle and another weapon, which has not been identified.

After McFarland was shot, family members allegedly tackled Leonard to the ground and held him until police arrived. They said there were approximately 10 other people in the house at the time of Leonard’s arrival.

During a press conference, Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner said that investigators believe it was Leonard’s intention to “to kill everybody at that residence.” He said of the attack that it was “unprovoked, senseless, and something like this should never occur.”

After their arrival at the scene, Leonard allegedly told police that he had also shot and killed his wife back at his house. Felicia Leonard, 76, was found dead of a gunshot in the Leonards’ garage. No confirmed motive has been found for her shooting, per Gardner.

“This is a horrific incident, and our investigators are working diligently to uncover all the details,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in his office’s statement.

Leonard’s next scheduled court appearance is June 6.

