Victoria Monét's 2½-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest Person to Be Nominated for a Grammy

Victoria Monét’s daughter has something to celebrate alongside her mother.

via People:

After the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, the R&B singer, 34, learned that she was up for seven nominations — including one with her toddler daughter, Hazel.

The 2½-year-old is nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track “Hollywood,” which also features Earth, Wind & Fire. The nomination makes Hazel the youngest Grammy nominee ever.

Her superstar mom told Billboard that the toddler reacted to the news by “being on the phone watching Baby Shark.” “I’m so proud of her, but she has no idea,” she explained to the outlet.

“She’s like, kind of panicking because she doesn’t know why we’re all screaming. I know I’ll be able to explain it to her when she gets older, and she’ll definitely appreciate it because she’s already into music and is starting to write songs unknowingly,” added the artist. “She’s making potty songs and all that kind of stuff. So I’m super excited that this will be something that she has forever. I’m already thinking about her wardrobe for the Grammys.”

Monét told PEOPLE in February that Hazel started taking an interest in music from an early start.

“I see her learning rhythm, trying to catch different cadences and what she’s attracted to in songs. I just really get re-inspired by that innocence and that curiosity about music,” she told PEOPLE.

Prior to Hazel’s nomination, the record was held by Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters, who was 8 years old when the album O Brother, Where Art Thou? was nominated for and awarded album of the year at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards.

Before receiving the big news, Monét opened up about the nerves she was feeling on X, formally known as Twitter. She wrote, “Whew I am so nervous it feels like draft day.”

The musician shares Hazel with her boyfriend John Gaines. In announcing in December 2020 that she was expecting, Monét said her pregnancy was”absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!” she wrote.

Congrats to Victoria and her daughter Hazel — and her fine ass man, just because!