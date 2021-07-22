VH1 Reboots ‘The Surreal Life’ with Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, and More

VH1 is bringing back ‘The Surreal Life’ after a 15-year hiatus.

via NYP:

The revival, set for VH1 this fall, will feature rapper August Alsina, pro wrestler CJ Perry, former NBAer Dennis Rodman, actor Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”), actress Kim Coles (“Living Single”), YouTube star Manny MUA, porn actress Stormy Daniels and singer and reality star Tamar Braxton as the celebrity cast members.

“The Surreal Life” follows a cast of celebrities who cohabitate under one roof together and participate in group activities.

The show originally ran for two seasons on The WB and then moved to VH1 for an additional four more seasons. “The Surreal Life” created spinoffs including “My Fair Brady” and “Flavor of Love,” the latter spawning its own offshoots, including “Rock of Love,” “I Love New York” and “Charm School.”

“’The Surreal Life’ is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Early seasons featured a parade of cast members including MC Hammer, Corey Feldman, Erik Estrada, Tammy Faye Messner, Ron Jeremy, Vanilla Ice, Charo, Christopher Knight, Janice Dickinson, Bronson Pinchot, Alexis Arquette, Sherman Hemsley and more.

The revival will return with its originating production company, 51 Minds Entertainment. Executive producers will include Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez, Nicole Elliott, Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan, Jordan Browne, Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster. Donny Herran and Angela Liao will be the executives in charge for MTV Entertainment Group.

Will you be watching?