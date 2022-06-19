Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe 'Happy Father's Day' and Visits His Childhood Home with Daughters [Photos]

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters are taking a stroll down memory lane.

Vanessa posted an Instagram photo showing her with Kobe, who was wearing a Darth Vader shirt that read “#1 Dad.”

“Happy Father’s Day, baby,” the caption reads, along with the hashtag #BestGirlDad.

In another post, Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, 2, posed in front of Kobe’s childhood home in Philadelphia.

Kobe, 41, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., in January 2020.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star married Vanessa in 2001, and they had four daughters together.

Their eldest daughter, 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, also shared a photo with Kobe on her Instagram story Sunday, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the (world). I love you 3000.”

Vanessa and her family last week visited Kobe’s hometown of Philadelphia, where a mural of Kobe and Gianna and a new basketball court featuring the Lakers’ purple and gold color scheme were unveiled.

Kobe played each of of his 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships, before retiring in 2016.