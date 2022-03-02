Usher Reveals He Regrets Never Dating Friend Aaliyah [Video]

Usher recently revealed in conversation with Daily Pop that he regrets never taking his friendship with the late Aaliyah to the next level when he had the opportunity.

via Complex:

“Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious, ’cause she was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected—it was Aaliyah,” Usher explained in the clip.

“And we just didn’t get around to it, we just kinda talked but didn’t do it,” he added, saying they would hang out as friends but their relationship never blossomed into anything more.

Before Aaliyah’s tragic death in a plane crash in 2001, she was dating music mogul and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash. Usher is now with Jennifer Goicoechea, director of the rhythm and soul department at ASCAP. The two recently welcomed their second baby, Sire, in late September.

That’s one confession he could’ve kept to himself. Watch the clip below.

In a recent interview, Usher confessed he wish he had the chance to date Aaliyah ? pic.twitter.com/1wFJB5g9c5 — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) March 1, 2022