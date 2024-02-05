Usher Is the New Face of Skims [Photos]

Kim Kardashian helped announce Usher as the headlining performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now he’s helping her brand Skims.

via: GQ

We are just under a week away from Usher performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. And it appears the athletes aren’t the only ones living by the look good, feel good, play good mantra. Skims, the underwear brand founded by Kim Kardashian, just announced Usher as its new face in time for the big game.

Usher’s debut for Kim K’s intimates label includes a commercial and a series of photographs that men everywhere will try to hide from their significant others. In the photos, Usher (whose new album, Coming Home, drops this Friday) is holding a peach—the most erotic fruit!—while showing off a variety of boxer briefs. (Call Usher by your name, and he’ll call you by his.) He dangles a toothpick from his mouth in the video while announcing that he loves to entertain because of “the element of intimacy between me and an audience.” The Super Bowl often yields notoriously distant, over-the-top musical performances—but if anyone can bring intimacy to the halftime show, it’s Usher.

Skims has always gotten high marks for its partners. On the women’s side, the brand has enlisted everyone from The White Lotus season two stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò to SZA and Lana Del Rey. Since entering the men’s market last year, the label has replicated that success by working with super stylish athletes like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Neymar Jr.

Skims has focused on the sports world as its natural entry point into the world of men’s undergarments. The first campaign featured huge names from the NFL, NBA, and the world of soccer. Now, the brand is hitching its wagon to the Super Bowl, one of the most significant sporting events on the calendar. And for all the supremely in-shape fellas taking the field on Sunday, it’s tough to beat Usher as a paragon for what men want to look and feel like in their underwear.