Usher Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony | lovebscott.com

Usher and his longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar’s headline appearance at the Super Bowl half-time show, according to officials and documents.

via: People

PEOPLE has confirmed, the pair exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel that seats 30 guests. Usher’s mother Jonetta Patton was the couple’s witness, according to the marriage certificate.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative for the singer told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

After the big game, the pair stepped out together in Las Vegas, and Usher was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger. Goicoechea was dressed in an all-white pantsuit featuring an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg pants, while Usher wore a white floor-sweeping fur coat over his black tuxedo.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively earlier this week, the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show performer opened up about his relationship with Goicoechea.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he said.

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher continued. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

“And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”