Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Son Sire Castrello: 'Newest Addition to the Raymond Crew' [Photo]

Usher’s fourth baby is in the house.

via: HipHopDX

On Tuesday (October 12), the R&B legend took to Instagram to announce the birth of his newborn son, who arrived on September 29.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” Usher wrote along with the first public photo of his baby boy. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra [Libra Emoji] Gang #demraymondboys.”

Needless to say, Usher’s happy news brought a smile to friends and followers alike. In addition to over 400,000 Instagram likes, Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri were among those who offered their congratulations in the comments section.

“My nefew,” Snoop commented along with a folded hands and fist bump emoji, while Usher’s “Yeah!” collaborator Lil Jon wrote, “CONGRATS” with all-caps enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Dupri, who produced large chunks of Usher’s My Way and Confessions albums, welcomed another addition to the Libra family by writing, “Gang” next to a Libra emoji.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea announced they were expecting their second child together back in May, before Goicoechea showed off her baby bump for the first time at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in July.

The couple, who reportedly started dating in October 2019, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sovereign Bo Raymond, in September 2020.

“I’m still flying on a natural high … nothing made me happier than to welcome you my dear heart, my love bug on this day,” Usher wrote in a cute Instagram post celebrating Sovereign’s first birthday. “You have a spirit like you’ve been here before…that’s why I call you Polly. Feels like we’ve done the dance before.”

Sire Castrello Raymond is Usher’s fourth child. The 42-year-old singer also has two sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster: Usher Raymond V a.k.a. Cinco (born in November 2007) and Naviyd Ely Raymond (born in December 2008).

Congratulations to Usher and Jenn.