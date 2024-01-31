Usher Clarifies ‘Nanny’ Rumors After Revealing He Was One Beyoncé's Babysitter

Usher clarified his remarks about previously being Beyoncé’s “babysitter” years before she became famous.

“Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child,” he told Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” Wednesday.

“I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house; I had to watch over ’cause I was like the, you know, the authority ’cause I guess I was the teenager at the time.”

However, the “Love in This Club” singer maintained that he wasn’t a “manny” for the “Drunk In Love” songstress and her bandmates.

“[I was] making certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time,” he said.

When asked if he knew Beyoncé would blow up to be as big as she is today, Usher replied that she “had a talent and also to a brilliance and a brightness that was much different.”

“[It’s] really great for my sister, to see that she’s done so amazing and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better,” he gushed.

“Whether it’s musically or in her life or creativity, all of it, man.”

Last summer, Usher, 45, first revealed that he chaperoned the “Cuff It” singer, 42, when they were both younger.

“Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” he shared during an interview with UK radio show “Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp” last August.

“She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

The eight-time Grammy winner — who is only three years older than Queen Bey — said he found his way into being the girls’ “chaperone, nanny or something like that” because he was the oldest person amongst them.

Both Usher and Beyoncé have excelled in their careers since then.

Small world.