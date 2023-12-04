Usher Breaks Down During His Final Las Vegas Residency Performance: 'I Love You' [Video]

Usher didn’t hold back during the final performance of his hit residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 45-year-old superstar wrapped up his My Way Las Vegas residency on Saturday and was overcome with emotion.

In a fan-made video, the 45 and still got it singer drops to his knees in tears, surround by dancers and crew from his show, during a performance of “Without You.” Once he could compose himself, Usher started singing the 2011 David Guetta banger a capella, joined by his band and the audience.

Aww, Usher got emotional at the 100th and final sold out show of his Las Vegas Residency ? pic.twitter.com/2PMdZWMXKS — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 3, 2023

“God bless you, I love you,” he said to the crowd, bringing the residency, which kicked off in July 2022, to a close.

On social media, the “Confessions” singer shared a video of him from 2004, talking about the potential of his doing a Vegas show, which, in 2004, was still seen as a sort of last resort for artists in the waning years of their careers.

I saw it then…look at me now. ?? https://t.co/hz0Ustrkao — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 3, 2023

“I am such a theatrical artist,” Usher says in the clip. “If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

He continued, “It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh God, he’s washed up and this is just his opportunity to just, you know, collect as many checks as he wants to.’ No. It will be a phenomenal show.”

He captioned the post, “I saw it then…look at me now.”

And he’s just getting started. Next up, Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, the same day he’ll release his ninth studio album, Coming Home.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement back in September. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”