Uber Eats to Accept Food Stamps As Payment Option for Grocery Delivery Next Year

Uber Eats have announced they will soon begin to accept food stamps as a form of payment.

via Complex:

The company will launch the payment option next year and people who are in the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will be able to use their benefits to purchase groceries off the Uber Eats app.

Uber also announced that it will soon be accepting flexible spending account cards, Flex cards, and state waiver payments made through Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans. According to a statement, the company is implementing this new payment option to reduce “barriers to fresh groceries” in places with little access to quality food.

Instacart and Amazon have already incorporated food stamps as payment for online food purchases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 41 million people received SNAP benefits in June, which made it the largest food assistance program in the country.

The USDA first allowed food stamps in 2019 when they launched a program that started in New York State and branched out to all 50 states in June. Walmart and Amazon partnered with the USDA as part of the program.

Instacart paired up with the USDA to give SNAP recipients the chance to shop online, while announcing in August that they would expand the option to all 50 states.

Anything that makes it easier for those struggling financially to get what they need — we’re all for.