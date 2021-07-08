U.S. Citizen Arrested in Assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse

A US citizen and another person believed to be Haitian American were arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Haiti’s Minister of Elections and Inter-Party Relations Mathias Pierre revealed that James Solages — an American of Haitian descent — was taken into custody for his role in the attack that killed Moïse and left his wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, in critical condition.

According to reports, Solages was identified as the president of the board of directors for a charity titled FWA SA A JACMEL AVAN, INC. A biography page on the nonprofit’s site reveals he was also “a certified diplomatic agent,” a “building engineer” and a “chief commander of bodyguards” for the Canadian embassy in Haiti, who often advocated for underprivileged kids.

As REVOLT previously reported, Moïse was killed by a group of armed and “heavily trained” men who spoke both English and Spanish. The muggers broke into the president’s home at 1 a.m. on Wednesday (July 7) and fired shots that eventually struck him and his wife. The First Lady was transported to a Florida hospital for treatment to gunshot wounds in her arms and thigh. Moïse, however, was discovered with 12 bullet holes in his physique and his “left eye blown out.”

As of this article, Solages is one of six attackers arrested by the Haitian National Police in connection with Moïse’s slaying. One person, whose identity has not yet been revealed, is also believed to be Haitian-American, and two others were found hiding in bushes by a group of people, who proceeded to hit them. Seven additional suspects were killed by the cops amid a brutal gun battle.

The hunt for more involved assailants remains active. “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues. Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested,” said Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police. He also requested that citizens, especially those who reacted to Moïse’s death with violence, remain calm and allow authorities to do their jobs.

