Tyreek Hill’s Wife Files For Divorce Following Domestic Dispute

Police were called to a domestic disturbance involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Hill at the couple’s condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after Keeta’s mother made a call to authorities because she feared for her daughter’s safety.

Keeta’s divorce filing is the second time the couple has sought to dissolve their marriage since they tied the knot in 2023.

A few months after getting married, Tyreek filed for divorce, though he later claimed it was a mistake and that he and Keeta were happy.

There is trouble in Tyreek and Keeta’s paradise after the latter filed for a divorce from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver on Wednesday.

TMZ obtained court documents that showed Keeta filed to split from Tyreek on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, her attorney told the outlet, “Family matters are personal and respect the parties’ privacy as it plays out.”

Keeta’s file to end her marriage came a day after officers visited their Miami home over a domestic dispute.

TMZ Sports obtained an incident report from the Sunny Isles Beach Police.

The report stated that Keeta’s mom, Alesia Vaccaro, told cops that she called emergency services after she saw Tyreek throwing a computer to the floor and grabbing his daughter. When officers arrived at the scene, Keeta told them that she and Tyreek had been constantly arguing of late.

She also said that a comment that “he has not involved enough with their daughter” led to their quarrel on Monday.

Keeta also told the officers, “That’s when he got irritated.”

According to officers, Tyreek claimed he got upset with his wife after the comment about their daughter.

Hence, “he approached her, grabbed the baby, and started walking around the apartment.”

According to the report, the footballer said, “I have the same rights as a father as her mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Officers also said Keeta and Tyreek told them, “The argument never became physical.” The cops didn’t make any arrests and will not investigate the dispute further.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins released a statement about the incident. They said, “On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed.”

The statement continued, “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Tyreek’s legal issues began in college when, in December 2014, he was arrested for assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal.

According to police reports, Tyreek allegedly punched and choked her during an argument. As a result, Oklahoma State University dismissed him from its football and track teams.

Tyreek later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete anger management classes and a domestic violence program.

In 2019, the NFL superstar faced another serious allegation while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, it involved his young son, who suffered a broken arm.

Authorities launched a child abuse investigation, and Tyreek, along with Espinal, temporarily lost custody. During this time, an audio recording surfaced in which Tyreek could be heard saying to Espinal, “You need to be terrified of me too, b-tch.”

Despite this, prosecutors cited a lack of evidence and chose not to file charges. The NFL also did not suspend him, which sparked criticism from some fans and commentators.

In 2024, Tyreek Hill made headlines again when Instagram model Sophie Hall accused him of causing a severe leg injury.

Hall said she was participating in a football drill at Tyreek’s home when he became embarrassed and shoved her, causing her to fall and break her leg. The injury required surgery.

Tyreek’s attorney claimed he was cooperating with authorities and that the matter was being addressed through an insurance claim. The case has not yet resulted in charges.

In September 2024, Tyreek was pulled over near Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Police cited him for reckless driving and a seatbelt violation. He was briefly handcuffed, and the interaction was caught on video.

However, the officer involved had a reported history of misconduct, and when the officer failed to appear in court, the citations were dismissed.

Despite these multiple off-field controversies, Tyreek remains a key figure in the NFL, though his legal history continues to draw public scrutiny.

