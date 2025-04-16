Tyra Banks Opens Up About Why She Moved to Australia with Her Family: ‘Dream Come True’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Tyra Banks is enjoying life Down Under!

While appearing as guest co-host during the April 14 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the supermodel and businesswoman, 51, revealed why she made the move to Australia with her partner Louis Bélanger-Martin and son York Banks Asla, 9.

“So I have this ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream,” Banks tells host Jenna Bush Hager. “I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes.”

Banks continued to detail, “I’m happy here, and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this, family?’ And we did.”

In the segment, the Life Size actress gave viewers a glimpse at her life Down Under, with views of her home and local hot spots.

“This is Tumbalong Park. People come from all over Sydney to enjoy this park,” she explains. “They have what we call a little mini water park. There’s swings and stuff for kids. There’s this new place that they’ve built for the bigger kids that you really can’t get your kid away from. So be careful when you come here.”

The preview continued to share, “This is Darling Harbour. Look at the water, so amazing. And over there is where my future ice cream dream is going to come true. Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine, and it’s all happening right here in Australia. This idea is a tribute to my mama Carolyn.”

Banks launched SMiZE and Dream in 2021. The official website details the brand as being inspired by her mother’s dedication to providing for both Banks and her brother and their past trips to an ice cream shop in Hollywood.

“I dedicate SMiZE & DREAM to Mamas and Mama figures everywhere. Cool Mamas. Quirky Mamas. Turn’t up Mamas. Single Mamas. Foster Mamas. Working Mamas. New Mamas. Stay-at-home Mamas. DIY Mamas. PTA Mamas. BFF Mamas. Creative Mamas. All the Mamas!” detailed the site.

Flavors listed online include Tyra’s Favorite, a salted caramel butter with butter-roasted pecans in salted sweet cream, the vegan Chocolate Cookies & Cream, and Mama Carolyn’s MasterPIECE of Cake aka MCMC.

