Tyler Perry Vows 'Every Available Resource Will Be Used' to Find Who Murdered Clarence Avant's Wife

Tyler Perry is vowing to use his wealth and resources to help find the person who killed the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

via People:

Perry shared images of Clarence and Jaqueline on Twitter while mourning the loss of the latter. Jacqueline was killed on Wednesday after she was shot in her Beverly Hills home, according to the Los Angeles Times. She was 81. Clarence is 90.

“My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family,” Perry, 52, tweeted. “This world can be so cruel and cold!! I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81 year old woman, and in her own home. (1/2).”

He continued in a second tweet, “But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare. This is tremendously sad. (2/2).”

The Times reported Jacqueline was transported to a hospital where she later died. A security guard at the home was also shot, according to the outlet. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jacqueline was a prominent philanthropist in Los Angeles where she dedicated herself to supporting institutions like the UCLA International Student Center and Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center.

Jacqueline’s husband, Clarence, is a legendary figure in the music industry, having worked with Jimmy Smith, Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, Cherelle and Babyface among others.

The couple married in 1967 and had two children together: daughter Nicole, 53, who is former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos; and son Alexander, 50.

Nicole, now a movie producer, produced the 2019 Netflix documentary The Black Godfather, which chronicles the life and career of her father. She told NBC News at the time during an interview that her mother “is really the one who brought to my father and our family the love and passion and importance of the arts and culture and entertainment.”

“While my father was in it, making all the deals, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of filmmaking, my love of storytelling,” she said via the Associated Press.

Magic Johnson wrote a tribute to Jacqueline on Twitter, writing, “Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion. This is the saddest day in our lives.”

Rosanna Arquette also honored Jacqueline, tweeting, “This news is beyond Shocking and horribly sad. God bless you Jacqueline Avant may you rest in power and peace.”

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) also wrote a tribute on Twitter and condemned those responsible for the killing.

“I’m heartbroken by this morning’s news of this tragic and shocking murder,” Bass tweeted. “Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most. 1/.”

“The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos,” she continued. “All of us have a right to be safe and last night was an absolute violation of that right. 2/.”

Bass added, “Those responsible must be held fully accountable. My thoughts are with Mr. Avant, Nicole and Ted, Alex and the rest of the Avant family as they mourn the loss of such a wonderful wife, mother and friend. 3/3.”

If you recall, Tyler gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle his security team. Who knows what he’ll be able to do to help find these murders, but he does have both time AND money.