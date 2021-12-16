Tyler Perry Involved in Car Accident

Tyler Perry has been involved in car crash minutes after leaving Burbank airport in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday night.

via: Revolt

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the director/producer was on his way to his Sherman Oaks home from the Burbank airport when a Honda Accord driver spontaneously cut across three lanes of traffic, blocking Perry’s path and causing him to smash his Bentley right into her car. Both vehicles sustained minor damages, but all parties walked away unscathed. Per authorities, the woman has since taken accountability for causing the wreck, and the case, which wasn’t serious enough to generate a police report, will be held privately among Perry and the woman’s insurance companies.

Tyler Perry has been hard at work promoting his many shows, including “The Oval,” “Ruthless” and “Sistas,” which now has a spinoff in the works. Earlier this month, the actor took a break to share his condolences to the Avant family after Clarence Avant’s wife Jacqueline was killed in a home invasion.

“My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family,” he wrote. “This world can be so cruel and cold!! I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81-year-old woman and in her own home. But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare. This is tremendously sad.”

Perry’s car accident comes nearly two months after Snoop Dogg was involved in his own car wreck. Back in October, Def Jam’s new creative consultant took to social media to reveal the damages to his vehicle. “I done ripped the whole fucking rim off my tire cuz,” he said in the video. He also revealed that he had “crashed in the rain.” No other details about the incident were disclosed.

We are glad no one was seriously injured.