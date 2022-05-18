  1. Home
Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Announce They're Expecting Their First Child Together [Video]

May 18, 2022 3:15 PM PST

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts are expecting their first child together! The happy couple took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy with a cinematic-style video that quickly racked up views.

In the cutest Instagram video, the actor and the Instagram personality/actress/entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting their first child together. The P-Valley stars (she is joining Season 2) reenacted a scene from The Notebook and sprinkled some melanin on top. It starts with them professing their love for one another and then driving off in a convertible to the sounds of “Zoom” by The Commodores. Once the car stops, Watts hops out in a two-piece crop top and skirt, her beau opening the door for her to exit the vehicle. As she turns, she reveals her baby bump.

Congratulations to the couple.

