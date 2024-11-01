Tyler, the Creator Slams ‘Racist Ass’ Swifties Who Are Bringing Up His Old Lyrics

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Taylor Swift stans apparently have their sights set on Tyler, the Creator.

The rapper’s old controversial lyrics and tweets resurfaced after Tyler momentarily took over the No. 1 spot on the global Spotify Top Artist chart this week with the release of his latest, “Chromakopia.” The feat broke Taylor Swift’s record-breaking run at the top, and Tyler called out the pop singer’s fanbase for what he believes were attempts to “cancel” him.

Tyler addressed the audience saying, “I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass — bringing up old lyrics, bitch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a fuck hoe.” “Tron Cat” is a song from Tyler’s 2011 album, “Goblin,” that includes provocative lyrics — “I fuck bitches with no permission and tend to hate shit,” among others.

Tyler, The Creator addresses “Swifties” bringing up old lyrics trying to cancel him online. pic.twitter.com/ID9BTsPEPN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2024

Tyler concluded his thoughts at the Oct. 31 show by threatening, “They gonna bring out the old me.”

“Goblin” also included direct references to Swift on the song “Fish,” on which he says, “Tyler swiftly slips his d–k inside of Taylor Swift’s slit.” Also on the song “Nightmare,” he raps, “My father called me to tell me he loved me/ I’d have a better chance of gettin’ Taylor Swift to fuck me.”

Fans online have responded to the comments made by Tyler, negating his accusations of “racism,” and calling attention instead to the misogyny in his raps.

Saying this as a poc and non swiftie, not everything is about race. you wrote terrible lyrics and you are also calling women "bitches" "h0es" to appease your incel fans, so obviously you haven't improved and you're still misogynist — RiCK (@redcurtain446) November 1, 2024

Tyler has rarely done anything by the book. He recently decided to break the industry mold by dropping his new album at 3 a.m. on a Monday, instead of the usual Thursday night release. The set features guest appearances from Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, Doechii, and on the track “Sticky,” Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Sexyy Red. The album was produced entirely by Tyler except for the opening track, “St. Chroma,” which was co-produced with Sault founder Inflo (Michael Kiwanuka, Cleo Sol, Adele).

