Tyler, the Creator Brings Out Childish Gambino, ASAP Rocky and Kali Uchis During Surreal, Imaginative Headlining Coachella 2024 Set | lovebscott.com

Tyler, the Creator headlined the Saturday night of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

via: Variety

Tyler made the most of his first headlining show at the festival, where he has performed numerous times before. “The first time I played Coachella was 2011,” he told the crowd midway through the set. “I didn’t know what the fuck Coachella was, but me and my friends at the time, we went by Odd Future. And it was great. We were in a house. We rented a crib, went to target n—a, bought some snacks, and performed. The performance was terrible. But it was awesome.”

He’s come a long way since palling around with his OFWGKTA crew, and you could feel his confidence permeating across every moment of the performance. Tyler is a master conceptualizer, and knows how to toy with the various frequencies of his stage, dimming the lights for reflective moments and dancing around shooting flames during more electrified songs. But beyond all the bells and whistles of the production, Tyler controls the spotlight. It’s impossible to take your eyes off of him, and throughout the 80-minute closing set of the day, the energy — of both Tyler and the audience — never waned, even when he took a few moments to pause and collect himself between songs (or, at one point, to eat a sandwich while sitting in front of a green tent midway through “IFHY”).

Sick intro from Tyler the creator pic.twitter.com/24SVykeP0W — ???? (@reawakenedsoul) April 14, 2024

Tyler began the set by exploding out of a trailer that was placed at the bottom of rock formations, blasting into “Lemonhead.” A string of familiar fan favorites followed, some with new instrumental intros, including “WusYaName,” “Best Interest” and “Dogtooth.” The stage was his playground; the mood shifted as the lights changed colors and intensity, creating a unique ambiance for each track, and Tyler seamlessly toured his discography while propelling the set forward.

Most recently, Tyler became a social media talking point after playing party to a viral clip taken from Jerrod Carmichael’s new Netflix special, in which the comedian shared an uncomfortable interaction where he confronted Tyler about a moment where he confessed his feelings for him. Tyler used the Coachella stage to address the clip, explaining that the situation left him feeling awkward.

“I’m guessing y’all got TikTok and probably seen my homie try to fuck me on camera,” he said. “I looked terrible. I told the n—a no but he said, what about if we filmed it? Terrible.”

But beyond that moment, the show was a spectacular focused on the music, with Tyler inviting out a handful of collaborators. Those hoping for a guest appearance from last year’s headliner, Frank Ocean, were surely disappointed. (It would have been a redemptive moment for Ocean, who was largely criticized for the substandard quality of his show.) But Tyler rolled out the red carpet for a collective of other special guests, spacing surprises throughout the performance.

TYLER THE CREATOR AND CHILDISH GAMBINO YALL !!! pic.twitter.com/bhgptcDc0U — sasa (@blondunity) April 14, 2024

WHO DAT BOY – TYLER THE CREATOR AND ASAP ROCKY ?? pic.twitter.com/bl23FRjaBH — sasa (@blondunity) April 14, 2024

TYLER AND CHARLIE WILSON IS WILDDDD pic.twitter.com/T4v8UQmExO — ???? (@reawakenedsoul) April 14, 2024