Two Men Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Ordering 2018 Murder of NY Teen Junior Feliz [Photos]

There was justice for Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz on Friday, more than four years after he was stabbed to death at a Bronx bodega.

Diego Suero and Frederick Then were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

WNEW-TV reports, Suero, 33, and Then, 24, are allegedly leaders of the Los Sures set in New York. They are accused of ordering the other gang members to murder the 15-year-old, who had been mistaken for the intended target, a member of the Sunset gang. The prosecutors have pending cases against six more co-defendants involved in the brutal slaying. They are expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Junior was killed in 2018 when gang members chased him down 183rd Street in the Tremont neighborhood. Viral footage showed him attempting to seek refuge inside a bodega, but he was dragged from the shop and repeatedly stabbed with knives and hacked at with a machete.

Prior to the sentencing, the teen’s mother, Leandra Feliz, addressed the court. “Two people died that night, me and him. I am dead in the life that I now live. Help me find the justice Junior deserves. Justice would look like life in prison without parole, so they would no longer be a threat to society,” Leandra read from a letter she wrote.

“The cruel attack was caught on surveillance video and went viral. The shocking images of Junior’s last moments saddened and outraged all who saw them,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. She continued, “Junior’s family has suffered immensely and will forever miss him. We hope today’s sentence brings some peace to them and the Bronx community.”

After exiting the court, Leandra rejoiced in knowing justice was served. “Thank God, they’re going to be in jail for life, so we’re going to have safe streets in the Bronx. They got what they deserved,” she said.

