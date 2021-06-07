Twitter Reacts to Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Exhibition Ending Without a Knockout [Photos + Video]

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Logan Paul’s much-talked-about fight turned out to be an underwhelming night.

Many boxing fans tuned into the fight believing that undefeated champ Mayweather would knock out the 26-year-old YouTube star early in the night, but were instead surprised to see Paul go the distance.

Though there was no official score, ESPN had it at 78-74 for Mayweather.

Since there were no judges attending the exhibition, fans had to decide who unofficially won the match for themselves. Many fans and reporters noted that Mayweather, as expected, was the better fighter, but Paul successfully wielded his height and weight advantages. However, the controversial social media star was visibly tired out later in the match.

On Twitter, many fans were upset that the fight didn’t end with a definitive knockout, check out some of the reaction below.

Mayweather will win this. Technically. Via decision. But if you ask me, he lost. You’re one of the greatest ever. Play around for a couple rounds and then pour it on. He didn’t. He let Logan hang around. Paul surviving is a win for him. He’ll claim victory. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2021

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Jake Paul reacting to the end of the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight. pic.twitter.com/nm4jtJkSjh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 7, 2021

Man we really let Logan Paul finesse us to tune into this fight… literally anything is possible — Jared Quay Campbell (@JaredQuay) June 7, 2021

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

4k footage of Floyd Mayweather knocking out Logan Paul and saying "Oh shit, this wasn't part of the script":pic.twitter.com/PxLuHDcOuA — Spotting performances not spoken about enough (@PerformSpotter) June 7, 2021

the good news is Logan Paul n Floyd made up for all the hugs the world lost out on due to social distancing — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather after having a cuddle session with Logan paul for 30 minutes#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mQEJlnYKmh — ??? ? (@rexfps_) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather GOTCHA MONEY pic.twitter.com/BrVOLpYuHY — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 7, 2021

I think I got the wrong link for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/ahxA2fk4Ri — Joshua Jayden ?? (@JoshuaPxffer) June 7, 2021

This fight summary Logan Paul and mayweather pic.twitter.com/ovrjnibcww — kisozi paul (@KisoziPaul) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather when he sees… well, anybody, after earning 100M for fighting Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/s50v7nLpsr — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather made Logan Paul look like Cynthia doll from rugrats. ??#loganPaulVsmayweather pic.twitter.com/kdA9C5BhzX — SuMu (@sumuhardy) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul and Floyd when they get to the back and start counting the money #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/vBi4UznhuS — Towel (@LiLTowelVert) June 7, 2021